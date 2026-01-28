Claire Danes shares baby no.3 name amid reflections on motherhood

Claire Danes finally unveiled name of her youngest child two years after welcoming her third baby with husband Hugh Dancy.

The My So-Called Life star revealed on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast that her 2-year-old daughter is named Shay.

Danes also offered a sweet glimpse into the toddler’s personality describing her love of dancing.

“I love watching toddlers dance, when they jump [and] do the bouncing thing,” she said. “And Shay, my baby, she's very in her head and dreamy and sometimes she'll do this kind of [head-swaying] dance. I'm like, ‘That's fabulous.’”

The 46-year-old added that Shay is ‘really fun,’ though her older brother Cyrus (13) doesn’t share the same enthusiasm for dance.

“My eldest son, he turned 13 and it's like a superpower I have,” Danes joked.

“A little tiny wiggle in public, he will cross the street. I can mortify him within a millisecond.”

Danes and Dancy are also parents to 7-year-old son Rowan.

Beyond dance parties, the Homeland actress enjoys creative projects with her children.

She revealed she once “went hard on the embroidery” and made outfits for her kids, though she never finished one for Shay.

“I have [an unfinished] one for Shay, this third child. She doesn't wear onesies anymore. I've missed that chance,” she admitted.

For the unversed, Danes also reflected on the surprise of becoming a mother again at 44.

She confessed she was overwhelmed when she learned she was pregnant with Shay.

“I called my OBGYN in convulsive tears,” she recalled. “It was all meltdown.”

Though unexpected, Danes said she has embraced life as a mom of three.

“None of this was by design. I didn't know it was physically possible,” she acknowledged.