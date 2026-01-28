 
Geo News

Claire Danes shares baby no.3 name amid reflections on motherhood

Claire Danes, Hugh Dancy are parents to 3 children: Cyrus, Rowan, Shay

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 28, 2026

Claire Danes shares baby no.3 name amid reflections on motherhood
Claire Danes shares baby no.3 name amid reflections on motherhood

Claire Danes finally unveiled name of her youngest child two years after welcoming her third baby with husband Hugh Dancy.

The My So-Called Life star revealed on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast that her 2-year-old daughter is named Shay.

Danes also offered a sweet glimpse into the toddler’s personality describing her love of dancing.

“I love watching toddlers dance, when they jump [and] do the bouncing thing,” she said. “And Shay, my baby, she's very in her head and dreamy and sometimes she'll do this kind of [head-swaying] dance. I'm like, ‘That's fabulous.’”

The 46-year-old added that Shay is ‘really fun,’ though her older brother Cyrus (13) doesn’t share the same enthusiasm for dance.

“My eldest son, he turned 13 and it's like a superpower I have,” Danes joked.

“A little tiny wiggle in public, he will cross the street. I can mortify him within a millisecond.”

Danes and Dancy are also parents to 7-year-old son Rowan.

Beyond dance parties, the Homeland actress enjoys creative projects with her children.

She revealed she once “went hard on the embroidery” and made outfits for her kids, though she never finished one for Shay.

“I have [an unfinished] one for Shay, this third child. She doesn't wear onesies anymore. I've missed that chance,” she admitted.

For the unversed, Danes also reflected on the surprise of becoming a mother again at 44.

She confessed she was overwhelmed when she learned she was pregnant with Shay.

“I called my OBGYN in convulsive tears,” she recalled. “It was all meltdown.”

Though unexpected, Danes said she has embraced life as a mom of three.

“None of this was by design. I didn't know it was physically possible,” she acknowledged.

Jason Momoa addresses future of 'Lobo' in DCU after 'Supergirl' video
Jason Momoa addresses future of 'Lobo' in DCU after 'Supergirl'
Katie Price breaks silence after surprise Dubai wedding: 'thank you everyone'
Katie Price breaks silence after surprise Dubai wedding: 'thank you everyone'
John Mulaney reveals dynamic with Olivia Munn's large Vietnamese family
John Mulaney reveals dynamic with Olivia Munn's large Vietnamese family
Olivia Attwood, Bradley Dack split finalised after long struggle: Report
Olivia Attwood, Bradley Dack split finalised after long struggle: Report
Kylie Jenner channels Charli XCX in surprise collaboration
Kylie Jenner channels Charli XCX in surprise collaboration
Brooklyn Beckham receives' far less than' Nicola Peltz's $1m monthly allowance
Brooklyn Beckham receives' far less than' Nicola Peltz's $1m monthly allowance
Harry Styles champions UK music scene with meaningful gesture ahead of tour
Harry Styles champions UK music scene with meaningful gesture ahead of tour
Jacob Elordi credits Oscar nomination to late Heath Ledger video
Jacob Elordi credits Oscar nomination to late Heath Ledger