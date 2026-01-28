Louis Tomlinson recalls time with One Direction following new record release

Louis Tomlinson album 'How Did I Get Here?' tops UK Charts

Louis Tomlinson has reflected on his time back when he was in the band, One Direction.

He is now known as one of the best solo artists in Hollywood, who just dropped his third studio album, “How Did I Get Here?”

Even though, Louis is now working solo, he still remembers and respects the roots that made him a renowned artist today.

While promoting his new record at Zane Lowe’s podcast, the 34-year-old recalled how One Direction gave him a unique friendship and how it helped in working together in the band with other boys.

Louis confessed, “I think having each other was a massive thing. The camaraderie that comes with that…”

He reminisced how his old manager used to be stressed all the time because they were all supposed to be on live TV in 10 minutes, while him Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Liam Payne felt alright.

The Dark to Light singer emphasized, “I think when you move as a group and as a unit like that… yeah there was definitely a time in the band where that kind of bubble that we surrounded ourselves in the band, it was just impenetrable. Even the pressure… we had each other’s back.”

There were times when it was terrifying performing live in front of a massive audience, but they had fan-base that even liked their mistakes.

Tomlinson said, “We made mistakes all the time. Our fans liked that stuff. Even If we forgot lyrics, if we fell over on stage” it wasn’t as stressful as it sounds like because “it was kind of all right.”

Louis is now doing great in his solo career after leaving One Direction as his new album How Did I Get Here? has topped UK Charts.