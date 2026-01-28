Gracie Abrams debuts new transformation ahead of movie role

Gracie Abrams steps into new era after clues to upcoming album

Gracie Abrams seems to have welcomed a new era, as she prepares for her acting debut, and new album.

The 26-year-old pop superstar took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 27, and shocked fans with her hair transformation.

The That’s So True hitmaker had her bob chopped off into a shorter French bob, appropriately, at the Paris Fashion Week.

The Grammy winner donned a black, white, and yellow ensemble at the fashion show, as she posed alongside Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman, ASAP Rocky, and Margaret Qualley.

The I Miss You, I’m Sorry songstress surprised fans with the cropped haircut, as she had maintained the same short bob look which she first got in 2023.

Many believed that the haircut might be due to the movie role she has signed, with the Babygirl director, Halina Rejin, while others flocked to the comments to urge the singer to share more updates about the upcoming album.

This comes after Abrams dropped a snippet of a new song on social media, catching fans by surprise. While she did not reveal the title or release date of the song, it appears to be from her album currently in the works.