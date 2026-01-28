How Bella Hadid kept Adan Banuelos split under wraps amid holidays

Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos broke up a few weeks ago

Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos quietly called it quits a few weeks ago, but managed to keep it a secret before news got public.

The 29-year-old supermodel was reportedly “really heartbroken” but relied on friends and family to keep her spirits high during the holidays.

Hadid and Banuelos broke up after two years together, and the split had been a long time coming, an insider shared, adding that they tried to make it work until they couldn't.

“It was after the holidays and is still very recent and fresh,” the source told Us Weekly, adding that the Orebella founder distracted herself with work and is “very focused” on her career at the moment.

“She is feeling a little bit better and her health has improved [amid her Lyme disease complications],” they told the outlet.

The Beauty actress and the Texan native encountered problems in their relationship when “she got busier with work promoting her new series, taking on more campaigns and events with Orebella,” as both of them “had busy schedules and were long-distance” but it didn’t work out.

The ex-couple also came to realise that their values and priorities in life did not completely align.

Hadid recently took a trip to the Virgin Islands with her friends, which was “the perfect escape for her. She’s been really heartbroken and thought Adan was The One. Her girlfriends and her family have been lifting her up in the last few weeks.”