Ashley Tisdale reignites 'toxic' drama as Haylie Duff turns against Hilary

Ashley Tisdale and Haylie Duff spark controversy amid feud with Hilary Duff

Geo News Digital Desk
January 28, 2026

Haylie Duff and Ashley Tisdale stirred up a debate after the actress publicly supported the High School Musical alum against her sister, Hilary Duff.

The 40-year-old actress and singer took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 27, and revealed that the two women had arranged a playdate for their daughters at her home.

The Material Girls star wrote, “Under table shenanigans” over the picture of her daughter Lulu, 7, playing with Ashley’s daughter, Jupiter, 4.

Ashley then reshared the Story on her Instagram, confusing social media sleuths about the state of her feud with the “toxic” mom group.

The Phineas and Ferb actress appeared to have cut ties with her mom group, which included Haylie’s sister Hilary Duff, as well as Meghan Trainor and Mandy Moore.

However, the drama here takes a twisted turn as Haylie sides with Ashley against her sister, with whom she has been estranged for a few years.

The Lizzy McGuire star recently hinted at the rift with Haylie in her yet unreleased song, We Don’t Talk, in which she sings about growing up in the same house but drifting apart later in lives.

After Ashley’s mom group essay was published, Haylie showed initial support by “liking” her post about the piece as well.

