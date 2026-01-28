Jae Head shares heartbreaking update on ‘Blind Side’ star Quinton Aaron health

Jae Head is asking fans to keep his Blind Side costar Quinton Aaron in their thoughts as the actor is battling a serious health crisis.

The 29-year-old who played S.J. Tuohy in the 2009 Oscar-winning film took to Instagram to share heartbreaking update after learning that Aaron had been placed on life support following a collapse at his home.

“Yesterday I got a call that Quinton is in the hospital in the ICU because he passed out at home and is in pretty bad shape,” Head wrote on January 26 alongside throwback photos of the pair.

“Q is one of the nicest people I’ve ever had the opportunity to meet. He’s one of my best friends. Please keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

One of the images showed the 41-year-old playfully holding Head upside down on set while another captured the two posing together at a red carpet event.

Aaron’s wife, Margarita, told TMZ that the actor was hospitalized after losing feeling in his legs and collapsing while walking up the stairs.

Doctors later determined he has a blood infection, though further tests are ongoing.

Despite the severity of his condition, Margarita remains optimistic.

She noted that Aaron is only partially relying on life-support equipment and is already showing signs of improvement.

“He’s a fighter,” she said. “He’s showing a lot of improvement. We all have faith in God that he will walk out of here fully recovered.”

Aaron who has previously spoken about his health journey including a 200-pound weight loss transformation continues to receive support from fans and friends alike.