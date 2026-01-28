 
Patrick J. Adams' wife Troian Bellisario gives birth to their third baby

The 'Suits' star and the 'Pretty Little Liars' alum tied the knot in 2016 and already share two children

The couple have not revealed any details about the babys birthday, name, or sex
Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario are officially a family of five.

The couple revealed they’ve welcomed their third child as Adams shared the first glimpse of their newborn on Instagram on Tuesday, January 27.

The Suits alum, 44, posted a black-and-white photo showing himself gently holding his baby’s tiny hand. “Tag, you’re it,” he captioned the sweet snap, keeping details about the birth private. 

The low-key announcement was very much on brand for the proud parents, who have long opted to share personal milestones on their own terms.

Adams and Bellisario first revealed they were expecting baby number three back in November. The announcement coincided with Bellisario’s 40th birthday, adding an extra layer of meaning to the moment. “Here comes a new decade and a whole new human to go with it,” the Pretty Little Liars alum wrote at the time.

A day later, Adams shared a heartfelt message addressed to their unborn child. “We don’t know your name yet. We don’t know your gender. We don’t know what your smile looks like or what your first laugh will do to our hearts,” he wrote, before adding, “What we do know is that we have an infinite supply of love waiting for you.”

The actor continued, “We don’t know much, but we know there is nothing we want to be more than your parents… Thanks for choosing us. We will always choose you. Soon.”

The couple, who married in 2016, are already parents to daughters Aurora, 7, and Elliot, 4.

