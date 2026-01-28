Ray J claims doctors told him he doesn't have much longer to live

Ray J recently revealed that he 'almost died' and shares his final wish

Ray J is making a grim claim about his future as he continues to battle serious health issues.

In a video shared to social media on Tuesday, January 27, the singer and actor said doctors have warned he may not live past 2027, admitting the toll his recent medical scares have taken on his body.

“2027 is definitely a wrap for me,” Ray J said in the clip. “That’s what they say.”

As a friend pushed back, urging him not to speak that way, Ray J appeared visibly shaken. “I shouldn’t have went this hard, bro,” he added, before turning emotional while talking about his family. “My babymama gonna be straight, my kids gonna be straight, if they wanna spend all the money, they can spend it. I did my part here.”

The 45-year-old also made a final request: “And damn, when it’s all done, burn me, don’t bury me.”

Ray J, whose real name is William Raymond Norwood Jr., later thanked his parents for taking him to a medical checkup and shouted out his sister Brandy for covering his bills for the rest of the year.

Just days earlier, Ray J shared another video revealing the severity of his condition. “My heart is only beating like 25 percent,” he said. “But as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, then everything will be all right.”

The update followed reports that Ray J was hospitalised earlier this month with pneumonia after experiencing heart pain, according to TMZ. He previously battled the same illness in 2021.