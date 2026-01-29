Erika Kirk ‘giggles' about ‘event of the century' just 11 days after Charlie Kirk's death

Erika Kirk, the wife of slain political commentator Charlie Kirk, has once again come under fire after her alleged audio leak surfaced in which she can be heard giggling about the ‘event of the century’ after husband’s death.

Candace Owens shared the alleged audio in which Erika Kirk can be heard giggling and cheerfully discussing the attendance figures and record merchandise sales at a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) event just 11 days after Charlie’s death.

She can be heard saying that nearly 275,000 people attended Charlie's memorial service, with the stadium overflowing with the people, while also boasting about merchandise sales worth $200,000.

Erika is heard giggling while talking about how successful the event went, thanking her team, saying, “The hard work of Turning Point USA is insane.”

The mother of two added, “I just wanted to say a huge, huge, huge thank you to the events team, the development team, the graphic design team and the production team.”

Erika’s calm composure and dismissal of her husband’s death raised eyebrows after she allegedly said, “My husband’s dead. Like, I am not trying to be morbid, but he is dead,” while advising the staff to resolve any past conflicts among themselves.

Netizens expressed mixed reached to the alleged audio leak. One mocked Erika, saying, “When your husband gets killed right in front of you last week but the merch sales went crazy this week (using an ascending graph, and money-mouth face emoji).

Another user defended Erika, saying, “There are no rules for grieving. Sounds like a normal, shocked yet very grateful comment by Erika. Do better.”