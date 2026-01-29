Galaxy S26's nearly-official design details out: Take a sneak peek here

We're less than a month away from witnessing the Galaxy S26 series launch on February 25, and official details have started coming out.

While the company itself has taken the internet by storm by disclosing a lot about its upcoming flagships, the Galaxy S26 models, case makers are also giving their own takes, providing a near-official glimpse at the final designs of the Galaxy S26.

Galaxy S26 design

Renowned leaker Evan Blass shared images of the Galaxy S26 models encased in UAG cases, embedded below. These images reveal the rear design of all three models, with one showcasing a bit of front and side profile, which will be identical in the while lineup.

Galaxy S26's nearly-official design details out Galaxy S26's nearly-official design details out

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is ditching the fragments of the Note series by adopting rounder corners, like those in the Plus and standard models.

Galaxy S26 camera design

All variants of the Galaxy S26 are said to feature a pill-shaped camera island for the sensors. In the S26 Ultra, this design means that only one sensor is directly affixed to the back panel.

The purported images of the Galaxy S26 phones also paint a picture of the phones' native support for Qi2 charging. While the bezels are apparently thinner, it can not be confirmed from the photos alone.

It must be considered that it’s challenging to identify every minor change, as the new models seem to have softer curves compared to the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus. This slight tweak may attract those in love with boxy aesthetics, ensuring uniformity across all Galaxy S26 models.

The overall appeal of the devices is more refined than their predecessors, even if they're free from drastic changes. For impatient Galaxy enthusiasts, more leaks are expected to come and intensify the buzz ahead of the launch.