Samsung teasers lift veil off Galaxy S26 Ultra's top features: Listed inside

The world of smartphones has been eagerly awaiting the Galaxy S26 series, but the dearest among all is now the Galaxy S26 Ultra as Samsung's new teasers have lifted the veil off the highest-end model of the S26 lineup.

Samsung rolled out three teasers, and each reflected an innovative standout capability of the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

What is Galaxy S26 Ultra's new Privacy Screen?

One of the most exciting, unique additions to the latest S26 Ultra is the Privacy Screen. Made from the Flex Magic Pixel OLED display, it ensures that content on the screen can't be seen from side angles, delivering top-notch user privacy.

The Privacy Screen comes to fix the concerns about protecting sensitive information from prying eyes. No matter if a user is on a crowded bus or in an elevator, this meticulous feature prevents strangers from peeking at their passwords, financial app details or any sort of credentials, safeguarding personal data from potential cybercriminals.

@IceUniverse, a prolific tipster, shared three animated teasers showing how content on the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s screen appears to vanish when viewed from certain angles.

Besides the Galaxy S26 Ultra's Privacy Screen, Samsung has hinted at advanced AI capabilities, with the word "smartphone" creatively arranged around the letters "s-m-a-r-t," coupled with the phrase "AI Phone" and the question, "Can your phone do that?"

Galaxy S26 Ultra release date

The Galaxy S26 Ultra will be launched on February 25 during Samsung's Unpacked event, and will likely be released in early March.

Galaxy S26 Ultra specs

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy flagship, Galaxy S26's greatest variant, will feature a stunning 6.9-inch OLED display with a QHD+ resolution of 1440 x 3120.

The phone will be armed with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, with 12GB of RAM available to complement the performance, while storage options range from 256GB to 1TB.

Rumours are being churned out suggesting that Samsung may retain the 5,000 mAh battery. If that comes true, it will be the seventh consecutive year for this capacity.

Galaxy S26 Ultra camera, pricing

The main camera system of the Galaxy S26 Ultra includes a 200MP snapper, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto camera with 3.0x optical zoom.

The handset's pricing might start at $1,299 for the 256GB model.