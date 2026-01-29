Who was Shirley Raines? Founder of 'Beauty 2 The Streetz' dies at 58

Shirley Raines, known to millions on social media as “Ms. Shirley”, was found dead at her home in Henderson, Nevada, on Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

Raines’s love and passion for the homeless led her to found a non-profit, called 'Beauty 2 The Streetz’ that earned her global recognition for her social cause.

Beauty 2 The Streetz helped communities in Los Angeles and beyond by serving people experiencing homelessness, providing meals, hygiene items, and beauty services.

Raines’s death was announced by her nonprofit, 'Beauty 2 The Streetz', through social media.

The NGO has released a heartfelt statement on their Instagram handle, paying tribute to the late Raines, which reads: “Ms Shirley dedicated her life to serving others and made an immeasurable impact on homeless communities throughout Los Angeles and Nevada.”

The statement continued, “Through her tireless advocacy, deep compassion, and unwavering commitment, she used her powerful media platform to amplify the voices of those in need and to bring dignity, resources, and hope to some of the most underserved populations.”

Shirley was discovered unresponsive next to her bed in her Henderson home during a health check-up on Tuesday night, February 27, as reported by TMZ.

However, no official cause of death has been released as of yet, but Shirley’s family informed the outlet that they don’t believe a crime was committed; they are currently waiting for the official autopsy report to provide clarity on her passing.

Who was Shirley Raines?

Shirley Raines, from Compton, California, was a champion of social advocacy, amassing millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram.

Through her sheer work for the homeless communities, providing meals, beauty and hygiene services, and in addition, holding events on LA’s Skid Row and in Nevada.

Raines had six children, with one dying as a toddler, an experience that left her a very broken woman.

She spent her 26-year career in medical billing with a mission to help the homeless communities.

Raines started working with homeless communities in 2017.

In 2021, Raines’s dedication and unwavering commitment earned her the accolade of CNN’s Hero of the Year and the NAACP’s 2025 Social Media Personality award.

Just a day before her passing, she shared a video shot from inside her car as she handed out lunches to a line of people standing outside her passenger window.

She greeted her clients with warm enthusiasm and respect, calling them “King” or Queen”.