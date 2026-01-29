 
Geo News

Boxer Gervonta Davis arrested in Miami on kidnapping, battery charges

Davis has a history of violence against his former partners

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 29, 2026

Boxer Gervonta Davis arrested in Miami on kidnapping, battery charges
Boxer Gervonta Davis arrested in Miami on kidnapping, battery charges

Former featherweight champion boxer Gervonta Davis was arrested in Miami on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, two weeks after the arrest warrants were issued.

He is facing charges of attempting kidnapping, battery and false imprisonment, involving his former girlfriend.

U.S. Marshals and the Miami Gardens Police Department had been searching for the boxer for two weeks and it remains unclear how officials managed to locate him.

According to a lawsuit filed in October by his ex-girlfriend, who was in a relationship with the American boxer for five months, Davis attacked her at a restaurant where she worked as a waitress and dragged her to the parking lot before she managed to get away.

Police said that surveillance footage corroborates the woman’s account.

The lawsuit had severe repercussions for the boxer, causing Davis’s planned bout with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul to fall through.

The lawsuit claims that the 31-year-old boxer has threatened to kill the woman on multiple occasions.

Davis has a history of violence against his former partners. He was arrested last year on a misdemeanor battery charge last year after hitting a different ex-girlfriend.

A similar incident unfolded in 2020 when he was arrested on domestic violence charges against another ex-girlfriend but avoided court after the alleged victim stated that he did not harm her.

Erika Kirk ‘giggles' about ‘event of the century' just 11 days after Charlie Kirk's death
Erika Kirk ‘giggles' about ‘event of the century' just 11 days after Charlie Kirk's death
Tesla plans $20 billion investment to build beyond-EV ambitions like Cybercab, Optimus, more
Tesla plans $20 billion investment to build beyond-EV ambitions like Cybercab, Optimus, more
Samsung teasers lift veil off Galaxy S26 Ultra's top features: Listed inside
Samsung teasers lift veil off Galaxy S26 Ultra's top features: Listed inside
Reiner family fears trial will expose ‘confidential' medical record of Nick
Reiner family fears trial will expose ‘confidential' medical record of Nick
ICE protest strike goes national, with CT on board
ICE protest strike goes national, with CT on board
British Airways jet landed safely after losing one of its main landing gear wheels
British Airways jet landed safely after losing one of its main landing gear wheels
UK aims to train 10 million workers in AI by 2030
UK aims to train 10 million workers in AI by 2030
Bomb cyclones explained: Why they're so dangerous
Bomb cyclones explained: Why they're so dangerous