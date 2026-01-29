Boxer Gervonta Davis arrested in Miami on kidnapping, battery charges

Former featherweight champion boxer Gervonta Davis was arrested in Miami on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, two weeks after the arrest warrants were issued.

He is facing charges of attempting kidnapping, battery and false imprisonment, involving his former girlfriend.

U.S. Marshals and the Miami Gardens Police Department had been searching for the boxer for two weeks and it remains unclear how officials managed to locate him.

According to a lawsuit filed in October by his ex-girlfriend, who was in a relationship with the American boxer for five months, Davis attacked her at a restaurant where she worked as a waitress and dragged her to the parking lot before she managed to get away.

Police said that surveillance footage corroborates the woman’s account.

The lawsuit had severe repercussions for the boxer, causing Davis’s planned bout with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul to fall through.

The lawsuit claims that the 31-year-old boxer has threatened to kill the woman on multiple occasions.

Davis has a history of violence against his former partners. He was arrested last year on a misdemeanor battery charge last year after hitting a different ex-girlfriend.

A similar incident unfolded in 2020 when he was arrested on domestic violence charges against another ex-girlfriend but avoided court after the alleged victim stated that he did not harm her.