Reiner family fears trial will expose ‘confidential’ medical record of Nick

The family of Nick Reiner fears his private medical history will be exposed during his upcoming trial, says sources close to the family.

According to insiders speaking to the ShutterScoop column, the family worked for years to protect Nick’s mental health struggles from the public eye.

“They’ve worked so hard to keep these issues private; no one knew about them,” a source claimed.

The potential release of sensitive records in court is described as a looming “heavy emotional blow.”

Recent accounts have come to light about Nick, 24, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia many years ago and had been in and out of rehab facilities several times.

A 2022 mental health conservatorship has also been made public.

Speculation from sources cited in an article by People magazine indicates a possible change in his medication that led to “erratic and dangerous” actions before the alleged crimes.

Another insider quoted, “This is not just a legal case, it’s a family tragedy.”

The family is said to be “deeply concerned for Nick’s welfare even as they mourn his alleged victims, fearful of a painful and public dissection of their private struggles in the pursuit of justice.”