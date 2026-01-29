Ted Lasso to return to Apple TV: Here's when it's coming

Apple's hit comedy-drama series "Ted Lasso" is set to return to Apple TV for a fourth season in summer 2026, per the company announcement.

It should be noted that suggesting an exact date for Ted Lasso's return would be tentative, as no official confirmation has been made in this regard.

"Ted Lasso" is one of the most beloved shows on the Apple TV streaming service, wherein Jason Sudeikis plays the titular character who begins as a small-time football coach from Kansas, hired to manage a professional soccer team in England despite lacking experience in the sport.

In the forthcoming fourth season, Lasso is reportedly returning to England to face his biggest challenge: coaching a second division women's soccer team, MacRumors.

"Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would," Apple stated.

The fourth season of Ted Lasso is currently in production, with fan favourites including Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, and Jeremy Swift all set to repeat their roles.

The third season of "Ted Lasso" was released in 2023, meaning the next Ted Lasso instalment has been long overdue.

The well-acclaimed comedy drama series debuted in 2020 and has since garnered multiple major awards, with its uplifting tone making it a popular comfort show for audiences.

In the midst of fans gossiping about the return of Ted Lasso, the series is believed to solidify its place in television history.