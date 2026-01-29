Nicki Minaj, Trump praise each other at ‘Trump Accounts' summit

Nicki Minaj’s remarks about the United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump has gone viral on social media.

The 43-year-old songstress attended a summit promoting “Trump Accounts” (a type of individual retirement account designed to encourage early wealth building), alongside Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The U.S. president later invited the rap artist on stage to address the audience. Minaj pledged $150,000 and an additional $300,000 to fund her fans’ Trump accounts.

She said, “I will say that I am probably the president's No.1 fan. And that’s not going to change. The hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more, and it’s going to motivate all of us to support him more.”

The Starships rapper continued, “We are not going to let them get away with bullying him and the smear campaigns. It’s not going to work, OK? He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him.”

Trump praised the songstress, declaring her “the greatest and most successful female rapper in history.”

Holding hands with Minaj and admiring her long nails, Trump quipped, “I am going to let my nails grow because I love those nails.”