Melanie Martinez returns with new release after sparking controversy

Melanie Martinez drops surprise new single to follow up 2023 album 'Portals'

Melanie Martinez has risen back to the surface in the music industry after the release of her 2023 LP, Portals.

The 30-year-old Indie pop star released a brand new single, Possession, by surprise on Wednesday, January 28.

The Soap hitmaker took to Instagram a day before the release and revealed the release date, dropping the accompanying music video only a day later.

Martinez’s new song features her signature cutting lyricism, surreal images, and a social critique.

The After School singer also shared a teaser for the album, giving fans a glimpse into the concept of her new release which appears to be a dedicated body of work against the increasing use of Artificial Intelligence.

The new song, and the first from her upcoming album, comes on the heels of controversial reports about the Cry Baby songstress.

Martinez sparked backlash when she was seen using prong collars on her pet dogs, which are known to cause discomfort to the animals as the prongs’ structure digs into their delicate bones.

Social media sleuths called the singer out on her ignorance, and her refusal to address the concern raised by the internet.

However, Martinez continued to focus on her new release without paying heed to the criticism online.