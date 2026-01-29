 
North Korea launches two nuclear-capable ballistic missiles into Sea of Japan

The KN-25 has a range of 250 miles

January 29, 2026

North Korea recently tested the nuclear-capable KN-25 short-range ballistic missiles, amid growing geopolitical tensions in the region.

The missiles launched from a site near the capital city of Pyongyang successfully reached the target after flying around 217 miles. It has been revealed that the missiles are capable of carrying nuclear warheads and have a range of 250 miles.

According to the Daily Mail, a U.S. scientist warned that the missiles could be powerful enough to deliver large scale destruction in large cities.

The United States (U.S.) government responded to the test, saying that it was monitoring the situation in coordination with its allies, Japan and South Korea, in the region.

However, no counter launches or troop movements were reported.

United States Forces Korea (USFK), the American forces stationed in Korea, confirmed the launch, stating, “Based on current assessments, this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory or to our allies.”

North Korea and the U.S. have been adversaries for over seven decades, since the end of the Korean War in 1953. US forces fought both North Korean and Chinese forces in the Korean War to defend South Korea.

North Korea and China have a mutual defence treaty binding both countries to fight together in case one comes under attack. 

