What are Aryna Sabalenka's odds for third Australian Open title? Here's every detail you should know

What are Aryna Sabalenka's odds for third Australian Open title? Here's every deatil you should know

Aryna Sabalenka is inching closer to clinching the Australian Open trophy for a third time.

The tennis GOAT Sabalenka’s reign on the tennis court shows her Australian Open dominance as she eyes a third women’s title in four straight years.

World No. 1 tennis player is two wins away from cementing her dynasty for a third title.

Top seed Belarusian Aryanka Sabalenka clinched the Australian Open in 2023 and 2024 and has just lost one of her last 25 matches at Melbourne Park, establishing her GOAT-level dynasty right before our eyes.

Sabalenka has only been denied her third trophy in 2025 by American trailblazer Madison Keys.

Let’s have a quick look at the three Melbourne semi-finalists who could potentially spoil the party for Aryna Sabalenka.

Elena Rybakina—Aryna Sabalenka’s biggest threat

Aryna Sabalenka’s biggest threat is Elena Rybakina, the only player who has crushed the Belarusian tennis trailblazer more often than not.

The powerful server has carried her strong late-season form into this tournament, having beaten Sabalenka to win last year's WTA Finals. Rybakina has also won her last eight matches against top-10 players and owns the most tour wins since last Wimbledon.

Elina Svitolina

Elina Svitolina has secured her first Australian Open semi-final spot at age 31.

She is hoping to defeat Aryna Sabalenka for the first time in over three years to pave the way for her maiden Grand Slam final—an ambitious target though!

Since making a comeback from maternity leave in 2022, Svitolina has transitioned herself into a more aggressive approach to the game, which has helped her double her total career semi-final appearances in just three years.

Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula has reached her third Grand Slam semifinal, all three runs have come after she turned 30 in 2024.

After her 2024 US Open final defeat to Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula is chasing a return to the Grand Slam stage.

Pegula appears to be all geared up for her semis, saying she now feels well-equipped to handle the latter stages of the tournament after feeling “helpless” in past quarter-finals.

Reflecting on her past experiences, Pegula said, “I think I was happy that I was there and then put a little bit too much pressure on myself to get to that next match.”

She added with conviction, “But I think I’ve become a better player and I just know how to be in this position more. I think I have more tools.”

Sabalenka's biggest hurdle to a third title?

The top seed, Aryna Sabalenka, is appearing hopeful to add a third trophy to her trophy cabinet, but for that she has to overcome one major troubling block: mental peace and complete focus.

She had recently reflected on the past mental health struggles, saying, “Aryna five years ago would be focusing too much on the way she feels and completely lose these matches.”

For context, Sabalenka lost two Grand Slam finals last year, first to Madison Keys in Melbourne before making 70 unforced errors in the French Open final against Coco Gauff.

Sabalenka has made it to the semi-finals 13 times of the last 16 Grand Slam tournaments she has played, winning four majors across the past three seasons and leaving her mark as the most dominant player trailblazer in the women’s game.