AI boom to drive chip shortage for PCs and phones in 2026, warn Samsung, SK Hynix

Samsung, SK Hynix warn chip shortage for PCs, phones will intensify in 2026 due to AI boom

Chip shortage for smartphones and PCs is going to worsen due to the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix have warned.

The tech giants stated that shortage of DRAM chips will swell further for computer and smartphone manufacturers because of an unprecedented scale of progress in the realm of AI.

The chip shortage is driven by chipmakers' rising demand for more high-end chips needed to build AI infrastructure.

It's noteworthy that Samsung and SK Hynix control two-thirds of the DRAM chip market and supply major clients like Apple. They have highlighted growing pressure on consumer electronics makers and potential supply chain disruptions.

"PC and mobile customers are struggling to secure memory supplies due to direct and indirect effects from supply constraints and strong demand for server-related products," stated Park Joon Deok, head of DRAM marketing at SK Hynix.

Development of AI infrastructure is the push that's prompting chipmakers to divert manufacturing capacity towards high-bandwidth memory (HBM) for AI servers, which eventually reduces the availability of conventional DRAM chips.

Research firms IDC and Counterpoint have projected at least 2% decline in global smartphone sales in 2026, with the PC market expected to plunge by 4.9%, as per Reuters.

After aggressive capacity expansions following the 2017 supercycle, chipmakers are thriving, but with a more cautious approach to production, contributing to the current supply issues. Samsung noted that expansion would be limited in 2026 and 2027.

"Due to a surge in memory chip prices, PC and mobile customers are adjusting purchase volumes," SK Hynix mentioned.

In the wake of persisting chip shortage, some manufacturers are adjusting their products to offset price hikes.