Discover unique, exclusive features of WhatsApp's upcoming subscription plan

Globally popular Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new subscription plan which will bundle exclusive features.

WhatsApp's purported subscription plan is currently in the development phase, as revealed in the app's recent beta updates for Android.

What sets WhatsApp's in-thin-air subscription plan apart from earlier announcements is its focus on enhancing user experience through additional customisation and premium options.

Earlier, WhatsApp introduced an optional subscription plan for users in Europe and the UK, which removes ads from the Updates tab. Those subscribing to this plan will not see ads in status updates or promoted channels.

While the company is fine-tuning the ad-free option, WhatsApp is also developing a paid plan that goes an extra mile beyond mere ad removal.

As per findings highlighted in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.4.8, the company is testing a subscription model that unlocks exclusive features.

For those interested, Facebook's sister platform has opened a waitlist, and once the new subscription model arrives, the waitlist joiners will receive a notification to subscribe.

What new features does WhatsApp's subscription plan offer?

The upcoming subscription plan is expected to entail never-before-seen features such as premium stickers, new app themes, and the ability to pin more than three chats. As of now, users can only pin three chats, making this change beneficial for keeping important conversations in the home interface for instant access.

The plan might as well include exclusive chat ringtones and app icon customisation. Meta has confirmed its plans for a subscription model, assuring users that privacy will remain intact, regardless of subscription status.

The subscription price has yet to be announced and will vary country to country.