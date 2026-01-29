Sabalenka sinks Svitolina, advances to fourth Australian Open final

The top seed, Aryna Sabalenka, is appearing hopeful to add a third trophy to her trophy cabinet, but for that she has to overcome one major troubling block: mental peace and complete focus.

The top seed, Aryna Sabalenka, is through to her fourth consecutive Australian Open final without losing a set at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on January 29, 2026.

World No. 1 Sabalenka took a shaky start in both the sets, but once getting her rhythm back, she didn’t look back.

The Belarusian dominated the match, without losing a set, by 6-2, 6-3, keeping her hopes alive to lift the trophy for the third time in four years.

The tennis GOAT will now be facing the winner of the second semifinal between sixth-seeded Jessica Pegula and fifth-seeded Elena Rybakina.

It’s the first time that all four players have reached the semis without dropping a set, a first in Australia in 56 years.

Both Sabalenka and Svitolina came into the match carring 10-match winning streaks, having each won a warm-up title before the Australian Open.

Sabalenka has joined the elite group, becoming only the third woman in the modern Grand Slam era to reach four consecutive singles finals at the Australian Open after Evonne Goolagong and Martina Hingis.

In a post-match on-court TV interview, buzzing with the victory, however aware of the fact that the job is not completely done, Sabalenka said, “It’s an incredible achievement, but the job’s not done yet.”

Satisfied with her performance, the top seed added, “I’ve been watching her game. [Svitolina] was playing incredible. I felt like I had to step in and put as much pressure as I could back on her. I’m glad the level was there. I think I played great tennis.”