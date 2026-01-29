LA mayor urges White House to assure World Cup fans of welcome

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has urged the White House to reassure the fans travelling to the United States (U.S.) for the World Cup 2026, that they would be welcomed in the country.

Bass’s statement comes amid the ongoing immigration crackdown by the Trump administration and growing calls for boycott.

Los Angeles will host eight of the 104 World Cup matches. The Democratic mayor said, “I am sure Trump is not going to interfere with that but I do think that message has to come from the White House as well.”

In an interview with Reuters, Bass said fans are welcome to the city of Los Angeles, however, “The Trump administration needs to send that message.”

The World Cup is scheduled from June 11 to July 19, 2026 and the mega tournament will be co-hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Bass’s concerns came after former FIFA president Sepp Blatter urged fans to stay home and enjoy the World Cup on television, warning, “Upon arrival, fans will be put straight on the next flight home. If they are lucky enough.”

President Trump's immigration crackdown has raised widespread concerns among football fans who wanted to travel to the USA for the mega event.

The White House has yet to react to Bass’s statement.