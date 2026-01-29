Margot Robbie opens up about kissing Jacob Elordi in ‘Wuthering Heights'

Margot Robbie has shared some behind-the-scenes moments from her new film Wuthering Heights, giving a glimpse into the playful energy on set.

The period drama, which is directed by Emerald Fennell and inspired by Emily Brontë’s novel, features Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw, alongside Jacob Elordi.

Margot, however, revealed that she recently hosted a bachelorette-themed screening for friends to watch the film.

“My friends threw a bachelorette for Kathy. I kind of thought it was a joke at first,” Robbie said.

But the night quickly turned wild as the film played, with people reacting louder and more energetic as Elordi appeared on screen.

Robbie called it “the most unhinged experience of my life.”

She also addressed the romantic scenes, saying, “Yeah, we kiss a lot. We kiss everywhere. A lot of kissing.”

The Barbie actress’ candid remarks sparked some excitement online, with fans sharing their waiting for the film.

Wuthering Heights is not only a chance for Robbie to act but also to produce, marking another collaboration with Fennell.

Moreover, the stories she shared offer a fun and intimate look at what went on behind the camera, giving audience a passionate bts, humour and intensity.