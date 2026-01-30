Exes Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker get flirty after Super Bowl Ad taunt

Exes Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker flirt after Super Bowl Ad release

Kendall Jenner’s Super Bowl moment didn’t just grab attention on TV, it also sparked an unexpected, flirtatious exchange with one of her most well-known exes.

After the model poked fun at her dating history in a new Fanatics Sportsbook ad, Devin Booker jumped into her Instagram comments, turning the moment into a viral back-and-forth.

The exchange unfolded Thursday, Jan. 29, in the comments section of a post shared by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin. Booker, who previously dated Jenner, appeared to reference her Super Bowl-themed commercial while taking a playful jab at her football loyalty.

“I bet a million the Seahawks get that ring before you do @kendalljenner,” the Phoenix Suns guard wrote.

Jenner didn’t ignore the comment.

She replied with a pointed, and personal, comeback, asking, “@dbook how’s the ankle?”

The remark referenced Booker’s recent right ankle sprain, which he suffered last Friday during the Suns’ 110-103 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Booker, who is expected to miss at least a week while recovering, leaned fully into the flirtation with his response.

“@kendalljenner come rub it,” he quipped, sending fans rushing to the comments.

See the post Jenner and Booker playfully bantered:



The playful exchange followed Jenner’s appearance in Fanatics Sportsbook’s Super Bowl campaign, her first-ever commercial tied to the Big Game.

In the ad, she openly jokes about her past relationships with NBA players and the long-running online meme often referred to as the “Kardashian Kurse.”

In the spot, Jenner addresses the conspiracy head-on rather than denying it.

“Any basketball player who dates me, kind of hits a rough patch,” she says. “While the world’s been talking about it, I’ve been betting on it. How else do you think I can afford all this… modeling!?” she adds with a laugh.

The commercial ends with Jenner boarding a private jet and shifting her focus to football, saying, “But today, it’s time to bet on something new. Football players.”

See Kendall Jenner's Super Bowl Ad for Fanatics Sportsbook:

Jenner and Booker first sparked romance rumours in April 2020 and made their relationship Instagram official in February 2021.

After briefly splitting in June 2022, they were spotted together again before ending things for good in October 2022.

Prior to Booker, Jenner dated several other NBA players, including Jordan Clarkson, Blake Griffin and Ben Simmons.

While the Super Bowl ad was meant to be a tease, Booker’s response added an extra layer of intrigue, and heat, proving that even a playful jab can reignite attention when famous exes are involved.