Zayn Malik marks 10 years of hit single ‘Pillowtalk’

Zayn Malik is marking ten years of his debut solo breakout single, Pillowtalk.

During his ongoing first ever individual Las Vegas residency, the former One Direction star celebrated the milestone anniversary of his lead single from his album Mind of Mine.

Taking to his Instagram on Friday, January 29, the 33-year-old singer, shared a video of himself singing his hit track live while on stage.

He captioned the brief clip, “2016-2026 10 years! Thank you,” expressing his gratitude towards his admirers for loving his music and supporting him.

Adding to the occasion, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker shared a montage of photos and videos on social media, offering highlights from the fifth show out of his seven-night run at Dolby Live in Park MGM.

He also reposted the first slide of the carousel which featured him in a white diner jacket as he delivered the latest live rendition on Pillowtalk.

“Can’t believe it’s been 10 years,” he wrote over the video drenched in pink-purplish hues. “From the bottom of my heart..thank you I wouldn’t be here without you.”

Released on January 29, 2016, Pillowtalk is Zayn’s first release after leaving One Direction, debuting at #1 on the US Billboard Hot 100, UK Singles Chart, and others, making him the first British artist to debut at #1 in the US with a debut single.

The song was a massive success, reaching #1 on iTunes in 60 countries within 24 hours and earning the most first-day streams by a male artist on Spotify.

Directed by Bouha Kazmi, the music video notably features Zayn’s then-girlfriend—and now ex—Gigi Hadid, with whom he shares his five-year-old daughter, Khai Malik.



