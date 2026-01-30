Timothée Chalamet's silence fades Kylie Jenner acting debut celebrations

Timothée Chalamet remained noticeably mum as girlfriend Kylie Jenner marked her acting debut in The Moment.

The Charli XCX–starring mockumentary premiered on Friday, January 29, in Los Angeles, making it a professional milestone for the Kardashians star.

However, the three-time Oscar nominee did not publicly acknowledge the occasion that has raised eyebrows among fans.

The Dune star’s silence at the time of his girlfriend’s debut has sparked speculation, with the question emerging whether his quietness reflects him being unimpressed by Jenner’s performance, his reluctance to speak publicly, or a lack of enthusiasm for her new venture.

His absence of comment has only amplified scrutiny, particularly given Jenner’s consistent and highly visible support of his career.

Over the past three years, Jenner has played a prominent role in promoting Chalamet’s film, including Marty Supreme.

She has attended premieres, appeared at awards shows such as the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards, and embraced coordinated “method dressing” tied to the film’s orange-themed aesthetic.

In October 2025, she even flew from Paris Fashion Week to New York to support Chalamet at the surprise world premiere during the New York Film Festival, where she was seen backstage with the cast and director.

Despite this history, Jenner attended the Los Angeles premiere of The Moment alone at the Fine Arts Theatre in Beverly Hills, posing solo on the red carpet without Chalamet by her side.