Grammys 2026: Everything to know about music’s biggest night

January 30, 2026
The 68th Grammy Awards will air this Sunday, February 1, promising a powerhouse lineup of performances and poignant tributes.
South African comedian and writer, Trevor Noah, will host the event for the sixth consecutive year, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.
The confirmed performers’ rosters include Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber, who will possibly perform tracks from their nominated albums. All nominees from “Best New Artist” including KATSEYE, Addison Rae, and Leon Thomas will share the stage in a special segment. In addition, Sabrina Carpenter, Clipse with Pharrell Williams, and Ms Lauryn Hill will also perform.
This year, the memorial will be particularly powerful. The segment will be led by Reba McEntire, Brandy Clark, and Lukas Nelson, who will pay tribute to general losses. Separately, a special homage will be paid to Ozzy Osbourne featuring Post Malone, Slash, and members of Red-Hot Chilli Peppers.
The key ceremony will start at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+ (for Premium subscribers). The Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, where most of the awards will be presented, will stream earlier at 3:30 p.m. ET on YouTube and live.GRAMMY.com.