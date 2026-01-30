Grammys 2026: Everything to know about music’s biggest night

The 68th Grammy Awards will air this Sunday, February 1, promising a powerhouse lineup of performances and poignant tributes.

South African comedian and writer, Trevor Noah, will host the event for the sixth consecutive year, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Which stars are performing at the Grammys?

The confirmed performers’ rosters include Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber, who will possibly perform tracks from their nominated albums. All nominees from “Best New Artist” including KATSEYE, Addison Rae, and Leon Thomas will share the stage in a special segment. In addition, Sabrina Carpenter, Clipse with Pharrell Williams, and Ms Lauryn Hill will also perform.

What memorial tributes are planned?

This year, the memorial will be particularly powerful. The segment will be led by Reba McEntire, Brandy Clark, and Lukas Nelson, who will pay tribute to general losses. Separately, a special homage will be paid to Ozzy Osbourne featuring Post Malone, Slash, and members of Red-Hot Chilli Peppers.

Key predictions for Grammys 2026

Album of the Year: Bad Bunny (DTMF) - 44% odds

Record of the Year: Lady Gaga ("Abracadabra") - 44% odds

Song of the Year: "Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters - 50% odds

Best New Artist: Olivia Dean - 74% odds

Best Pop Vocal Album: Lady Gaga (Mayhem) - 66% odds

Best Rock Album: Deftones (Private Music) - 71% odds

Best Alternative Album: Hayley Williams (Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party) - 83% odds

Best R&B Album: Leon Thomas (Mutt) - 91% odds

Best Rap Album: Kendrick Lamar (GNX) - 88% odds

Best Contemporary Country Album: Kelsea Ballerini (Patterns) - 74% odds

Where and when can you watch?

The key ceremony will start at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+ (for Premium subscribers). The Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, where most of the awards will be presented, will stream earlier at 3:30 p.m. ET on YouTube and live.GRAMMY.com.