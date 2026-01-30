Is Roblox safe for kids? Dutch regulator investigates Roblox over child safety

The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) launched a formal investigation on Friday, January 30, on popular online gaming platform Roblox over potential loopholes in protecting children from violent and sexually explicit content.

The probe will investigate “potential risks to underage users in the EU” and is expected to last about one year.

The regulator quoted numerous news reports and public concerns related to minors being exposed to inappropriate games.

Authorities cited that ill-intentional adults target children and use misleading ways to encourage in-game purchases.

The investigation will analyze whether Roblox is violating the EU’s Digital Services Act, which mandates platforms to implement “appropriate and proportionate measures” to ensure the safety and privacy of minors.

Violations can result in heavy fines and binding instructions.

In the United States, the game is already facing several child safety lawsuits.

Addressing the lawsuits, the company referred to recent safeguards, including a new age verification system using facial recognition to limit communication between children and adults, implemented last November.