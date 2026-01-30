Epstein files 2026 release: What’s in latest document drop?

The U.S. Department of Justice unveiled over three million pages of documents, 180,000 images, and 2,000 videos in a new release of documents on financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the latest release on Friday, January 30, under the Epstein Files Transparency Act signed in November 2025.

However, the act mandated that the release must be maintained within 30 days, a deadline missed by the DOJ by approximately six weeks.

According to the DOJ, the newly published materials are more administrative and corroborative, including:

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Document

Her U.S. naturalisation certificate is made public, formally listing her occupation as Jeffrey Epstein’s “manager.” However, the most notable information is that Jeffrey Epstein and her home address are on his private island, “Little St. James.” This marks a documented confirmation of her deep integration into his life.

Maxwell’s Prison Records

Officials have also released Maxwell’s 2020 booking photo, and details from the Joint Automated Booking System were released.

DOJ’s Redaction Policy

DOJ redacted the faces of all women except Maxwell in images/ videos to protect victims, but didn’t redact the faces of any men appearing beside them.

Inclusion of Unverified Claims

The authorities warned that the files include public submissions to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which had “untrue and sensationalist claims” against U.S. President Donald Trump that were submitted around the 2020 elections. The department referred to such claims as unfounded.

The drop marks the end of an extensive review process conducted by more than 500 lawyers and other professionals at the DOJ.

Blanche admitted to being frustrated with the process but hoped it would provide "closure" for victims, who have "gone through unspeakable pain."

The documents are now available on the Department of Justice website, with age-gated warnings for sensitive material.

Lawyers and journalists are now poring over the unprecedented trove of information for further insight into Epstein’s operation and the investigations into his crimes