Epstein emails make shocking claims about Bill Gates in new release

January 31, 2026

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) released new Epstein documents on Friday, January 30, 2026.

The recently unveiled documents make explosive, unverified claims made by Epstein about Bill Gates, including an allegation that Gates contracted a sexually transmitted disease from “Russian girls” and requested a specific antibiotic to secretly give to his then-wife, Melinda.

The claims are mentioned in emails Epstein sent to himself in July 2013. As per one email: “TO add insult to the injury you them [sic] implore me to please delete the emails regarding your std, your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda and the description of your pe***.”

Another email that is referred to as a draft resignation of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (where Epstein never worked) claimed Gates requested to help acquire drugs due to “consequences of s** with Russian girls” and to support “illicit trusts with married women.”

The documents also include a new photo of Gates with Epstein and a woman whose face is redacted.

Gates has not yet publicly addressed these allegations. 

These claims emerge alongside other shocking revelations in the massive document dump, including emails showing Epstein arranging dinner for Prince Andrew with a 20-year-old Russian woman and sending money to the spouse of former UK minister Peter Mandelson.

