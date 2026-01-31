Is India banning social media for under-16 users?

Following in the footsteps of Australia, which recently banned social media for under-16s and became the first nation to do so, India is considering a similar ban on young social media users, as an ally of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proposed a bill.

The legislation seeks restrictions on children's social media use over digital addiction concerns, joining the global debate on the potential impact of social media on their health and safety.

Lawmaker L.S.K. Devarayalu expressed, stating: “Not only are our children becoming addicted to social media, but India is also one of the world's largest producers of data for foreign platforms.”

He emphasised that this data is used by companies to create advanced AI systems, turning Indian users into unpaid data providers while the benefits remain foreign.

Australia's move to ban social media for children under 16 was welcomed by parents and child advocates but criticised by technology companies.

France's National Assembly has also passed a similar legislation for children under 15, while Britain, Denmark, and Greece are exploring the issue.

India houses 750 million smartphones and one billion internet users, representing a significant market for social media apps that are free from a minimum age for access.

Devarayalu's 15-page Social Media (Age Restrictions and Online Safety) Bill stresses that no one under 16 should be allowed to create or maintain a social media account, with penalties for those who do.

“We are asking that the entire onus of ensuring users' age be placed on the social media platforms," remarked the lawmaker.

Devarayalu plays a crucial role in Modi's coalition government as a part of the Telugu Desam Party.