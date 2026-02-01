Jeff Brazier's family drama throws new 'ITV' reality show into uncertainty

It comes after Jeff was reportedly in talks with ITV since late last year

Jeff Brazier has reportedly pulled out of a fly-on-the-wall reality show amid ongoing family drama.

Now, DailyMail can reveal that Jeff, who works as This Morning's parenting expert, has withdrawn from the project following yet another fall-out with his sons.

Sources claim the ongoing stress within the Brazier family maybe the reason behind his decision to step away from the show.

Sources close to the family said: 'Jeff has pulled out of the show, leaving pre-production in chaos. Nobody really knows why, but there is a lot of ongoing stress in the Brazier clan, especially with Freddy about to become a dad.

'It's a lot, but Jeff deciding to take himself away from the show has come as a shock to ITV, who had it down as a big ratings winner.'

However, there is still hope that the sons of the reality star Jade Goody continue with the show despite Jeff's exit.

It comes after Jeff was reportedly in talks with ITV since late last year about the series, which would followed him and his sons as they navigated their domestic troubles.

These have recently included his split from wife Kate Dwyer last November.

Meanwhile, Freddy has ended his relationship with his pregnant girlfriend, Holly Swinburn, while Bobby 22, has joined the Hari Krishna movement.