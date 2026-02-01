Ian McKellen makes blunder while discussing 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Ian McKellen is all set to return as Magneto in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Ian McKellen, the legendary Hollywood star, accidentally spilled a major spoiler about Avengers: Doomsday.

The 86-year-old is all set to reprise the role of Magneto, which he first played in the X-Men movie in 2000.

Marvel studios dropped a teaser earlier in January confirming the return of X-Men in the new Avengers film, which includes Ian as Magneto and James Marsden as Cyclops.

The Lord of the Rings actor recently sat down for a chat with Jake Hamilton on Jake’s Takes, where he spoke about presence in Avengers Doomsday.

During the conversation, Ian very randomly dropped a spoiler that he immediately regretted.

He stated, “Though I do know I destroyed New Jersey the other day”, before realizing that he made a blunder. “I probably shouldn’t have said that”, the actor said instantly.

The upcoming Avengers sequel is already going to feature Robert Downey Jr. as villain Doctor Doom. Now that McKellen has hinted that he has also destroyed a city, doubles up fans excitement to watch the movie.

One of the X users commented on the video, “I do not care if this is a spoiler. The sheer out of contextness “I did destroy New Jersey the other day” makes me just absolutely wanna see the movie cause of that.”

Directed by Russo brothers, Avengers: Doomsday is coming up with a big ensemble cast including Ian, Robert, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Pedro Pascal and many more.

The film is slated to hit theatres globally on December 18.