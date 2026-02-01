Jordon Hudson plans ‘huge bash’ for Bill Belichick amid major snub

Jordon Hudson is planning a major celebration for boyfriend Bill Belichick.

The legendary NFL coach was surprisingly left out of the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a first-ballot inductee.

A source told People magazine that Hudson, 24, is organising a “huge bash” for Belichick, 73, on August 8 — the same day as the Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton, Ohio.

“Jordon is planning to throw Bill a huge bash on the same day as the Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony,” the insider said.

According to the source, many high-profile names who were expected to attend Belichick’s induction will instead be invited to the party.

“Tom Brady, Jimmy Johnson, Bill Parcels and others who were planning on attending Bill’s HOF induction ceremony in Canton are invited,” the source added, along with “many of the outspoken supporters from the wake of Belichick’s HOF snub.”

The timing makes sense, the insider noted, because guests “were already planning to travel to support Bill.”

“The purpose of the bash is to celebrate alongside all of his people,” the source added.

Belichick’s exclusion sparked outrage across the sports world. Former quarterback Tom Brady, 48, said, “I don't understand it. I mean, I was with him every day. If he's not a first-ballot Hall of Famer, there's really no coach that should ever be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.”

He added, “There's no coach I'd rather play for.”

Patrick Mahomes wrote on X, “Insane… don’t even understand how this could be possible,” while Deion Sanders called the snub “straight out IGNORANT,” saying Belichick is “arguably the BEST NFL COACH TO EVER COACH THE GAME!”

LeBron James also weighed in, writing, “That's IMPOSSIBLE, EGREGIOUS, and quite frankly DISRESPECTFUL!”