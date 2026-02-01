Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista unveil their 'GOAT Cheat meal'

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista debate over their cheat meals

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista have left their fans mouth watery by sharing their ideal cheat meal.

The duo has been promoting their new action-packed movie The Wrecking Crew, in which they play half-brothers.

In recent interview with The Complex, the duo asked each other fun questions. During the chat, Jason and Dave opened about their Goat Cheat Meal.

Bautista confessed, “New York styles pizza with that super doughy, gluten filled crust baked just right with extra, extra sauce and extra cheese, the gooey and the sausage…”

Momoa asked The Guardians of the Galaxy star if he likes pasta more than pizza.

The 57-year-old shared that he likes pizza more than anything, “Especially as someone, who doesn’t really hasn’t eaten real pizza in over, God, I don’t know… 20 years.”

The Aquaman actor was left shocked after knowing that his co-star had not eaten pizza in such a long time.

Later, Jason opened about his ideal meal, which is “Eggs on Eggs”.

He explained, “It’s one of my little favourites. So, I take spaghetti, al dente, cover it and drown that thing in butter. Then I put sunny side up eggs on top of it and then I put a tin of caviar on it.”

Dave argued, “That’s not better than pizza”, but Jason told him that he would even choose rice over pizza.

Their new film The Wrecking Crew, directed by Angel Manuel Soto, also features Morena Baccarin, Frankie Adams and Jacob Batalon.