Matt Damon reflects on 45-year-old friendship with Ben Affleck

February 01, 2026

Matt Damon has reflected upon his long-standing friendship with Ben Affleck.

The duo grew up together in Massachusetts with both having the same dream of becoming successful actors.

Damon and Affleck’s bond is recognized as unbreakable across Hollywood. But that doesn’t mean they never had their ups and downs in relationship.

The Jason Bourne actor emphasized that his bond with the 53-year-old has evolved over the years. He further opened how they also experienced "different phases in life."

In conversation with PEOPLE, the 55-year-old actor stated, "The circumstances of our lives have changed a lot.”

Damon revealed that they understood it a long time ago, who they are as people.

He continued, “Obviously we've gone through different phases of life, having kids, so those things are vastly different, but I feel like who we are as people was kind of established together a long time ago in our adolescence and teens and those things have been pretty consistent."

Matt and Ben are not only close friends but they also own a production company together by the name “Artists Equity”.

The two recently collaborated in a new film called The Rip, that premiered on Netflix on January 16.

Directed by Joe Carnahan, the action-packed movie also features Sasha Calle, Scott Adkins, Teyana Taylor and Steven Yeun. 

