Cruz Beckham announces free fan meetups during 2026 tour

Cruz insisted he 'could not wait to hang' out with fans after his shows

Cruz Beckham has proved his immense love for his fans by announcing that he will not be charging to meet them during his upcoming tour.

The youngest son of David and Victoria, 20, and his band The Breakers will be touring the UK later this year, with additional stops in Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin.

Interestingly, the concert goers will have the chance to catch up with the frontman for free.

Despite other musicians charging hefty fees, Cruz insisted he would not be not be doing the same and 'could not wait to hang' out with fans after his shows.

One Instagram follower asked: 'So meet and greets are going to be going on sale.?

To which Cruz replied: 'I'm not gonna make you pay to hang out with me, I'll always stay as long as I can after shows, can't wait to meet everyone'.

Before adding: 'This is the reason why gigging first was so important to me. Get to know you guys. See which songs are your favourite, Grow with you. Learn with you. See you soon!'.

Meanwhile, Cruz announced that his new single For Your Love, will be released on February 13.