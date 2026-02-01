 
Geo News

David Beckham cooks Gordon Ramsay's recipe after Brooklyn's spaghetti backlash

David Beckham recreates son Brooklyn's cooking moment in Gordon Ramsay collaboration

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 01, 2026

David Beckham cooks Gordon Ramsays recipe after Brooklyns spaghetti backlash
David Beckham cooks Gordon Ramsay's recipe after Brooklyn's spaghetti backlash

Sir David Beckham appeared to recreate his chef son Brooklyn's moment during his recent collaboration with Gordon Ramsay. 

The footballer legend, 50, and celebrity chef, 59, have been friends over two decades and have now teamed up to launch a meal box collaboration together. 

Gordon creates 'five-star recipes' for meal box and he has now brought David on board, including his BEEUP fruit snacks in the deliveries.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, David shared a clip of himself whipping up a Scallop Truffle Risotto recipe sent to him by Gordon to mark the partnership - in a clip reminiscent of his son's cooking videos.

David Beckham cooks Gordon Ramsays recipe after Brooklyns spaghetti backlash

The longtime friends jumped on a FaceTime so Gordon could watch over David's cooking prowess.

This comes after Brooklyn was mocked by fans when he returned to social media to cook his special spaghetti Bolognese dish - without spaghetti - following his scathing attack on his parents.

The estranged son of Victoria, 51, and Sir David, 50, took to Instagram last week released a bombshell statement last week criticising his family. 

He reportedly severed all ties with his family in his scathing six-page statement, in which he said he has no wishes to reconcile with his parents and called them 'controlling and manipulative.'

Meanwhile, David's friend Gordon shared insights into his daughter Holly's wedding, joking that the price of her dress made him cry.

Holly's gown was inspired by the Alexander McQueen one Kate Middleton wore to her own wedding in 2011.

Katie Price's son Junior refuses to congratulate 'bloke he's never met' video
Katie Price's son Junior refuses to congratulate 'bloke he's never met'
Julia Roberts shares rare PDA-packed photo with 'fav man'
Julia Roberts shares rare PDA-packed photo with 'fav man'
Connor Storrie lands ‘SNL' debut after ‘Heated Rivalry' success
Connor Storrie lands ‘SNL' debut after ‘Heated Rivalry' success
Gordon Ramsay reacts to daughter Holly's wedding dress price video
Gordon Ramsay reacts to daughter Holly's wedding dress price
Bella Hadid spotted getting cozy with Adan Banuelos hours before his arrest
Bella Hadid spotted getting cozy with Adan Banuelos hours before his arrest
‘The Studio' backs out of major press event to honour Catherine O'Hara
‘The Studio' backs out of major press event to honour Catherine O'Hara
Lily Collins pays tribute to dad Phil Collin's on birthday: ‘Feels grateful'
Lily Collins pays tribute to dad Phil Collin's on birthday: ‘Feels grateful'
Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori Broadus grieves tragic family loss
Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori Broadus grieves tragic family loss