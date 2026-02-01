David Beckham cooks Gordon Ramsay's recipe after Brooklyn's spaghetti backlash

Sir David Beckham appeared to recreate his chef son Brooklyn's moment during his recent collaboration with Gordon Ramsay.

The footballer legend, 50, and celebrity chef, 59, have been friends over two decades and have now teamed up to launch a meal box collaboration together.

Gordon creates 'five-star recipes' for meal box and he has now brought David on board, including his BEEUP fruit snacks in the deliveries.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, David shared a clip of himself whipping up a Scallop Truffle Risotto recipe sent to him by Gordon to mark the partnership - in a clip reminiscent of his son's cooking videos.

The longtime friends jumped on a FaceTime so Gordon could watch over David's cooking prowess.

This comes after Brooklyn was mocked by fans when he returned to social media to cook his special spaghetti Bolognese dish - without spaghetti - following his scathing attack on his parents.

The estranged son of Victoria, 51, and Sir David, 50, took to Instagram last week released a bombshell statement last week criticising his family.

He reportedly severed all ties with his family in his scathing six-page statement, in which he said he has no wishes to reconcile with his parents and called them 'controlling and manipulative.'

Meanwhile, David's friend Gordon shared insights into his daughter Holly's wedding, joking that the price of her dress made him cry.

Holly's gown was inspired by the Alexander McQueen one Kate Middleton wore to her own wedding in 2011.