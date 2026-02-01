Alexander, Stellan Skarsgård bring their charming family affair to ‘SNL’

Alexander Skarsgård hosted the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, where he was joined by his equally famous father for a sketch about Scandinavian cinema.

Stellan Skarsgård appeared in the spoof titled Scandinavian Movie 2, which parodied the famous family’s Swedish origins as well as the actor’s latest awards drama, Sentimental Value.

The father-and-son duo was accompanied by SNL alum Chloe Fineman, playing the daughter and sister to the Skarsgård senior and junior respectively.

Elsewhere during the episode, the current Oscar nominee further crashed another one of his son’s sketches, called Immigrant Dad Show.

Led by regular cast member Marcello Hernández as Italian-American dad Antonio, Alexander joined the skit as his special guest, as the two discussed their common immigrant background.

Stellan Skarsgård appeared in the sketch somewhere along the halfway mark, while Cardi B cameoed as Antonio’s controlling wife.

Cardi B further doubled as the episode’s musical guest, as she joined Alexander Skarsgård’s Saturday Night Live debut.

Following the episode’s conclusion, SNL promptly updated its hosting roster, announcing Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie as the latest celebrity lined up to host an upcoming episode next month.

However, the show will be taking a three-week break before the next episode airs, with its return set for February 28.