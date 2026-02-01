Peter Andre leaves fans disappointed with late arrival on 'BBC' show

Peter Andre left viewers waiting live on air on Saturday

Peter Andre was put in an awkward situation after BBC presenter Alex Grundon took a subtle dig at the singer for failing to show up on time.

The singer, 52, left viewers waiting live on air on Saturday, after not arriving just few moments before he was supposed to join the show.

Addressing the awkward situation, Alex told listeners: 'I need to take you into the world of showbiz for a moment.'

Comparing celebrities to his own mother, who he said would arrive hours early for any appointment, the presenter explained: 'In the showbiz world, it is not like that — celebrities just get on with their lives.'

He went on to joke that when 'some oink like Alex' calls, stars aren't likely to drop everything, suggesting that Peter could be doing anything from 'cleaning the loo' to 'washing the car' instead of answering his phone.

Later in the programme, Alex admitted the singer was 'out of contact', revealing that the team was doing their best to track him down.

Playfully pleading with the star to get in touch, he added: 'Please radio us, page us, text us, send us a carrier pigeon — we would love to hear from you, Peter.'

Finally, the DJ revealed that the Mysterious Girl hitmaker had been 'found', announcing: 'I don't want to shock you, I don't want to scare you, I don't want to thrill you: Peter Andre has been found and he will be with us.

Apologising on air, Peter said: 'I apologise, I need it,' before the pair went on to complete the interview as planned.

