 
Geo News

Peter Andre leaves fans disappointed with late arrival on 'BBC' show

Peter Andre leaves BBC viewers waiting after late arrival

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 01, 2026

Peter Andre left viewers waiting live on air on Saturday
Peter Andre left viewers waiting live on air on Saturday

Peter Andre was put in an awkward situation after BBC presenter Alex Grundon took a subtle dig at the singer for failing to show up on time. 

The singer, 52, left viewers waiting live on air on Saturday, after not arriving just few moments before he was supposed to join the show.

Addressing the awkward situation, Alex told listeners: 'I need to take you into the world of showbiz for a moment.'

Comparing celebrities to his own mother, who he said would arrive hours early for any appointment, the presenter explained: 'In the showbiz world, it is not like that — celebrities just get on with their lives.'

He went on to joke that when 'some oink like Alex' calls, stars aren't likely to drop everything, suggesting that Peter could be doing anything from 'cleaning the loo' to 'washing the car' instead of answering his phone.

Later in the programme, Alex admitted the singer was 'out of contact', revealing that the team was doing their best to track him down. 

Playfully pleading with the star to get in touch, he added: 'Please radio us, page us, text us, send us a carrier pigeon — we would love to hear from you, Peter.' 

Finally, the DJ revealed that the Mysterious Girl hitmaker had been 'found', announcing: 'I don't want to shock you, I don't want to scare you, I don't want to thrill you: Peter Andre has been found and he will be with us.

Apologising on air, Peter said: 'I apologise, I need it,' before the pair went on to complete the interview as planned.

It comes after Peter shared his thoughts on the Beckham drama, saying he felt 'hurt' over the situation when he appeared on Lorraine earlier this month.

Earlier this month, the eldest son of David, 50, and Victoria, 51, took to Instagram to share a six-page statement, where he said he has no wishes to reconcile with his family and is standing up for himself 'for the first time in his life'.

Cruz Beckham announces free fan meetups during 2026 tour
Cruz Beckham announces free fan meetups during 2026 tour
‘Melania' documentary soars despite nightmare critical reception
‘Melania' documentary soars despite nightmare critical reception
JJ Slater claims he caught Katie Price texting Jack Grealish and Kyle Walker
JJ Slater claims he caught Katie Price texting Jack Grealish and Kyle Walker
Matt Damon reflects on 45-year-old friendship with Ben Affleck
Matt Damon reflects on 45-year-old friendship with Ben Affleck
Jeff Brazier's family drama throws new 'ITV' reality show into uncertainty
Jeff Brazier's family drama throws new 'ITV' reality show into uncertainty
Jason Momoa looks back fondly at his time on 'Stargate Atlantis'
Jason Momoa looks back fondly at his time on 'Stargate Atlantis'
Alexander, Stellan Skarsgård bring their charming family affair to ‘SNL'
Alexander, Stellan Skarsgård bring their charming family affair to ‘SNL'
Kenan Thompson to leave ‘SNL' after Bowen Yang's shock exit?
Kenan Thompson to leave ‘SNL' after Bowen Yang's shock exit?