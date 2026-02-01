Rose Byrne discusses motherhood challenges amid first Oscar campaign

Rose Byrne has reflected on her real-life challenges with motherhood, while currently being nominated for playing a struggling mom in the comedy drama If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.

During a recent conversation with The Times, the Australian native candidly described life as a mother as often being a shameful experience.

Admitting that while raising children, they can “lose their shape” for a parent, the actress said, “That’s totally an experience I’ve had as a parent and there is shame you feel around that.”

“You don’t want to feel like you don’t love your child, but there is a grief around becoming a mother, because you lose part of yourself that you will never, ever, ever, ever, ever get back.”

However, she explained, “It’s okay to grieve that — in fact, we should. Because it’s a before and an after.”

Rose, 46, is a mother to two sons — Rocco, born 2016 and Rafael, born 2017 — whom she shares with her fellow actor husband, Bobby Cannavale.

Due to welcoming her children only a year apart, the X-Men alum said back in 2018 that she was left feeling “completely overwhelmed” most of the time.

“Oh, man, it is what it is,” she told MiNDFOOD. “I’m always thinking I’m going to be on top of everything and I never am. I’m always completely overwhelmed. I have no business telling anyone how to do parenting. I’m totally learning on the job.”

Rose Byrne is currently up for a leading actress Oscar, thanks to her work in the A24-distributed If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. The performance also earned her a Golden Globe for best actress – musical or comedy earlier this year.