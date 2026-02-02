Selena Gomez celebrates milestone as Justin Bieber returns to Grammys

Selena Gomez marked a new achievement as her ex Justin Bieber returned to the Grammys stage after a four-year-long hiatus.

Just hours before the Baby hitmaker took the stage on Sunday, February 1, at the Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, Selena, 33, unlocked a new professional milestone.

She celebrated the launch of her beauty brand at Ulta Beauty store on January 31, at a special launch event in El Segundo, part of the greater Los Angeles area.

Taking to her official Instagram stories later that night, the Only Murders in the Building star offered a sneak peek into the celebrations.

For the launch a spectacular drone light show was held with the night time hues in the background.

The display featured illuminated drones forming the beauty brand logo, heart and several other elements in the night sky.

Just the night after the Calm Down songstress celebrated the major expansion of her beauty brand, her former love interest made his much anticipated comeback to the Annual Grammy Awards.

Justin entered the night with four nominations:

Album of the Year Swag

Best Pop Vocal Album Swag

Best Pop Solo Performance Daisies

Best R&B Performance Yukon

While Selena opted to skip the ceremony, the Sorry singer added more charm to the star-studded night alongside his wife Hailey Bieber.

Flashing "ICE OUT" pins, the couple, who tied the knot in 2017 and shares a one-year-old son Jack Blues, posed together at the red carpet before the Stay singer grabbed headlines for his live rendition.

He opted for a minimalist, "stripped-down" set to perform Yukon from his seventh studio album, Swag.

Justin took the stage wearing only purple silk boxers (or athletic shorts) and black socks, leaving his tattoos and physique on full display.

The performance featured him solo with an electric guitar and a looping device while fans praised his "raw talent.”

It is pertinent to note that this was his first major televised performance since canceling his Justice World Tour in 2022 due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome and serves as a precursor to his upcoming headlining set at Coachella in April.