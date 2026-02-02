Grammys buzzing moments from wins, snubs, and surprises: Here's everything to know about

The 68th Grammy Awards delivered what it is known for: a blend of sprawling accolades, unapologetic speeches, and head-scratching spectacles.

Here's your guide to all the wins, snubs, and surprises—from historic K-pop triumphs to the defiant "ICE OUT" protests—so you didn't have to stay up.

The annual edition of music’s biggest night, filled with a galaxy of stars, was aired on CBS live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Grammys buzzing moments from wins, snubs, and surprises: Here's everything to know about

A fitting start to Trevor's Grammy farewell

The show started its broadcast with a dynamic rendition of APT by Bruno Mars and Rosé, which was up for several awards but ended up having none.

The comedian Trevor Noah, who was on his sixth and final outing at the helm, explained afterwards that the track is inspired by the trending South Korean drinking game, Apartment.

Against the backdrop of recent events, he noted America had found its new national pastime: a drinking game.

He quipped, “Everytime you turn on the news, you drink.”

When Sabrina Carpenter takes flight

Sabrina Carpenter dazzles the night with one of last year’s most stunning performances, with a blooper-filled rendition of Espresso.

The star dressed as a flight attendant and ignored men like priests and magicians.

The act was weird, but she did it with great style, finishing with a magic trick involving a dove and a hat.

K-pop flexes its power

Golden, the chart-topper from Netflix’s KPop Demond Hunters, won best song for visual; media,

Golden, the breakout hit from Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters, was named best song for visual media, winning the first-ever Grammy Award for K-pop.

Cementing the historic win, South Korean-American singer EJAE (Eun-jae-Kim) thanked her dentist.

On the red carpet, she detailed that the song came to her on the drive to a routine check-up visit to her dentist, saying, “Thank you dentist," as she beamed on the red carpet, revealing those radiant whites.

Bieber performed in a pair of boxers

Justin Bieber performed his track Yukon from his 2025 album Swag 2 at the Grammys.

But the Canadian pop star chose to wear boxers, yeah, you heard it right, a pair of socks, and a purple guitar.

His better half, Hailey, beamed, caught watching from the crowd.

The Grammys host, Noah, didn’t miss the chance to quip at Bieber’s attire afterwards, saying, “One more move and we would have had to put the show on OnlyFans. That was brave.”

The Grammy Awards had one uninvited guest: ICE, which the stars took jabs at with humor and satire.

Celebrities spoke out against Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Justin and Hailey Bieber, Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Kehlani and Joni Mitchell were the noticeable ones, who were spotted wearing pins saying “ICE Out” in an effort to show solidarity with the anti-ICE protests happening across the U.S.

The protests peaked after the tragic killings of a 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti, who were gunned down by ICE agents in Minneapolis last month.

Olivia Dean delivered an emotional acceptance speech, saying, "I’m a granddaughter of an immigrant, I wouldn’t be here… Yeah, I’m a product of bravery, and I think those people need to be celebrated.”

Billie Eilish, while accepting her award for Song of the Year, delivered a powerful, heartfelt message, “No one is illegal on stolen land,” before joining the voices calling “ICE OUT.”

At the 2026 Grammy Awards, celebrities who wore the “ICE OUT” pins included Carole King, Olivia Dean, Margo Price, Jason Isbell, Joni Mitchell, Brandi Carlile, Rhiannon Giddens, Kehlani, Billie Eilish, Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber, and Bad Bunny.