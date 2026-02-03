Record breaking snowfall kills 30 in Japan, prompts military deployment

A heavy wave of cold has struck Japan with temperatures as low as -4 degrees Celsius.

The unprecedented snowfall has taken the lives of 30 people.

This prompted the government to deploy troops for disaster relief in the most affected areas.

The wave of severe cold started in late January and has buried northern regions under deep snow blankets.

The northern city of Aomori recorded 183 centimetres (72 inches) of snow on Monday, February 2.

This breaks a 40-year record set in 1986.

Authorities report that the current accumulation is more than double the previous seasonal average.

Japan’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency confirmed that at least 1200 people have been injured.

Niigata Prefecture has been the worst affected with 12 facilities. Victims include a 91-year-old woman found buried under snow outside her home.

To provide relief, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi ordered soldiers to assist and especially provide help to elderly residents in clearing their roofs to prevent collapses.

A warning has been issued for avalanches, falling snow from roofs, and possible power outages.

The severe weather, blamed by meteorologists on a lingering Arctic air mass, has disrupted transportation and comes just days before a national parliamentary election this Sunday.

In an emergency cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Takaichi told her cabinet members to work even harder to protect lives from further accidents and deaths due to the forecast of more snow in the affected areas.