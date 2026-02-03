Xbox Game Pass February 2026 line up revealed: See full list

Xbox has revealed a stacked first wave of exciting game titles joining its Game Pass subscription service this February.

The list is full of blockbuster additions, adding to the enthusiasm of players.

The major highlight is the arrival of High on Life 2, which will be available from February 13.

Squanch Games sequels will also be available to subscribers. The subscribers can also play the two recent AAA releases.

On February 17, the open-world epic Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will launch, enabling players to dive into the exciting Western Frontier of Pandora.

For all the football fans, Madden NFL 26 kicks off the month on February 5.

Other major additions include the Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, which is available now, and Relooted, which is set to release on February 10.

The complete list is as follows:

Available on February 3, 2026

Final Fantasy II

Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

February 5, 2026

Madden NFL 26

Paw Patrol Rescue Wheels: Championship

February 10

Relooted

February 12

BlazBlue Entropy Effect X

Roadside Research (Game Preview)

Starsand Island

February 13

High on Life 2 (Day-One Release)

Kingdom Come Deliverance

February 17