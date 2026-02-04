 
Geo News

French police raid X offices in political interference probe, summon Elon Musk

Prosecutors called for a police probe in July last year

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 04, 2026

French police raid X offices in political interference probe, summon Elon Musk
French police raid X offices in political interference probe, summon Elon Musk

EU police agency Europol, in coordination with French authorities, raided the Elon Musk-owned X’s offices in France on Tuesday over allegations regarding the platform’s algorithm’s use to interfere in the country’s politics.

The investigation into the micro-blogging site was opened in January 2025 and prosecutors called for a police probe in July last year.

French police are investigating X’s involvement in several suspected crimes, including the alleged manipulation and extracting data from automated systems.

The Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office said, “A search is being conducted today at the French premises of the X platform,” adding that the de facto and de jure managers of X at that time, Elon Musk and Ms. Linda Yaccarino, respectively, were called for “voluntary interviews” on April 20, 2026.

Yaccarino resigned from X in July 2025.

Musk has been accused of reducing the diversity of voices and options and personal interventions to manipulate X’s algorithm since buying it in 2022.

The prosecutor’s office stated that the investigation has now broadened following the additional reports about xAI chatbot Grok’s role in creating sexual deepfakes.

X has denied the allegations, saying the platform had strict public rules to protect it from hate speech and declared the investigation to be “politically motivated”.  

Australian teen swims 2.5 miles to save family lost at sea
Australian teen swims 2.5 miles to save family lost at sea
Who is Josh D'Amaro? Disney's nominated CEO
Who is Josh D'Amaro? Disney's nominated CEO
PayPal changes CEO after disappointing results, stock falls 18%
PayPal changes CEO after disappointing results, stock falls 18%
Gen-Z is less intelligent than previous generations, neuroscientist claims
Gen-Z is less intelligent than previous generations, neuroscientist claims
Expert reveals shocking theory in disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mother video
Expert reveals shocking theory in disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mother
Who was Chuck Negron? 'Co-founder of 'Three Dog Night' & voice behind 'Joy to the World' dies at 83
Who was Chuck Negron? 'Co-founder of 'Three Dog Night' & voice behind 'Joy to the World' dies at 83
Why does China ban hidden door handles on EVs?
Why does China ban hidden door handles on EVs?
NASA delays Artemis II Moon mission after fuel leaks in rocket test
NASA delays Artemis II Moon mission after fuel leaks in rocket test