‘Perfect February’ calendar is not once-in-823-years phenomenon 

February 04, 2026
February’s calendar, now referred to as “Perfect February”, in many social media posts, went viral online.
The month is now celebrated as “perfect month" due to its unusual symmetry.
February 2026 starts on Sunday and ends on Saturday, creating a clean four-week rectangle with exactly four of each weekday and no days spilling into a fifth row.
This pleasing grid has enthralled planners, organisers, and anyone who loves order, with comments on the phenomenon ranging from "oddly satisfying" to "perfect for habit trackers."
Although the hype implies this occurrence is extremely rare, it is, in fact, a predictable anomaly of the Gregorian calendar. A "perfect" rectangular February occurs in any non-leap year when the first day is a Sunday. The last time this happened was in 2015, and the next time will be in 2037.
This falsified the viral claim made by many social media posts that this is an extremely rare phenomenon occurring once-in-a-823-years.