Jill Biden's ex-husband charged with murder of current wife

Former First Lady Jill Biden’s ex-husband, William Stevenson, was arrested on Monday and has been charged with murder of his current wife, officials said.

According to a grand jury indictment filed in Delaware on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, the 77-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Linda Stevenson.

NBC News reports that police responded to a domestic dispute on December 28, 2025 and found Linda unresponsive at a residence in the Washington area.

The body was then sent to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy; however, the police have not shared further details about her death since then.

Police said Stevenson’s indictment by the grand jury was the result of an extensive investigation into the death but they did not mention the cause of Linda’s death in a statement on Jill Biden’s ex-husband.

Stevenson failed to post $500,000 cash bail and was taken into custody at the Howard Young Correctional Institution.

He was married to Jill Biden (the wife of former U.S. President Joe Biden) for five years, from February 1970 to May 1975.

Stevenson is the founding owner of The Stone Balloon Club, one of Delaware’s most popular college bars.