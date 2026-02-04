Travis Kelce quips Taylor Swift 'gonna kill me' after podcast mishap: Watch

Travis Kelce recently had a small mishap during podcast– and he is aware his fiancée wouldn't be happy about it.

The Kansas City Chief, 36, while recording a recent episode of New Heights podcast from his home, laughing on Jason Kelce’s joke leaned back little too much. As he tipped backwards, the chair made a loud crack before the athlete lost his balance.

Kelce than laughed and admitted that he hopes Taylor Sift didn’t find out about the incident.

"Oh s--t!" Jason exclaimed. "Are you alright?"

And after surviving the incident, he told the Philadelphia Eagles alum, "We're good."

He jokingly added, "Taylor's gonna kill me."

However, this isn’t the first time that Kelce is scared of the singer-songwriter. Earlier in January, Kelce failed to get the reference of Swift’s 2025 song Wood, which is said to be about Travis manhood, he quipped that “Taylor’s gonna kill me.”

“It’s a Life of a Showgirl reference, boys, come on,” the podcast producer Brandon Borders explained it to Kelce brothers, after a fan noticed that none of the podcast’s new merchandise featured the phrase, "New Heights of Man-Hoodie."

"The lyric, ‘New Heights of manhood,'" Brandon continued, "it’s the time we were referenced in the album.”

Jason admitted he's "not as good with the Easter eggs as these Swifties," while Travis simply confessed, "I didn’t understand that."

Still, Travis has picked up on some of the song’s more obvious lyrics – and admitted he is nervous about his dad hearing it. As Taylor fearlessly sings about how “love was the key that opened my thighs.”

Travis previously said on the podcast, “Dude I’m terrified.”

"I love that girl," Travis said of Taylor, adding that he's honored by "any song that she would reference me in."